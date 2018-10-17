Leading Plantation Shutters Wholesaler in FL

The Blind Shack is one of the Premier Quality Blinds and Window Coverings who has been offerings top quality posh Plantation shutters in FL. They are known as a Direct Wholesaler of leading window coverings brands from the USA. It is a Family owned and operated business which been servicing the cities of the areas like Treasure Coast, Jupiter and the West Palm Beaches. All their service is affordable, reliable and safe.

Plantation Shutters from The Blind Shack

Plantation Shutters – an elegant option in window treatments that has all the qualities to opt out for any kind of room in the home or any other environment. Its traditional look, low maintenance, versatility, endurance and better insulation to external factors such as light, sound, and temperature, made it as one of the most favorite window coverings to be used. At The Blind Shack, they have all kinds of plantation shutters ranging from budget, fashionable, luxurious and modern. They have dealers from leading window manufacturers all over the US, which helps them to offer great deals and offers in selling the Quality Plantation shutters.

They have a team of professionals and staffs who will assist and provide constant communication for the customers in deciding their best plantation shutters for the home or room. Also, they have window design experts who will go to the client’s home and for a free consultation in design and installation service like showing various options to meet the respective design needs.

Other Service

They sell quality window coverings such as Vertical Blinds, Wooden Blinds, Cellular Shades, balloon shades, roman shades and many more in their store. Including the Treasure Coast, Jupiter, and the West Palm Beaches stores, they also opened a new store at Lakeland, FL extending their service for Central Florida people.

About The Blind Shack

Located at Florida, The Blind Shack is a leading Window treatment wholesale dealer which offers quality and durable plantation shutters. They have years of skill in selling and offering the best kinds of window treatments for the people of Florida for both residential and commercial spaces. With trained and knowledgeable staffs, they assure the best buying experience to the customers depending upon the requirements. For more information about plantation shutters in fl, visit https://theblindshack.com/

Address:

885 SW Munjack Circle,

Port St. Lucie, FL 34986

Phone: 561.844.7999

E-mail: info@theblindshack.com