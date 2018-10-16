Real Time Tracking Management System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Real time tracking management system is a combination of hardware and software solutions used to automatically detect and track the real time location of an individual or object located indoor or in a contained area. Over the last few years, real time tracking management systems are being broadly adopted and installed across various end use verticals such as automotive, logistics, aerospace, and defense. Over the period 2014 – 2017, real time tracking management systems have proliferated extensively into the market. The system bridges the gap between field service and office desk tasks and enables a flawless and efficient communication network between a remote operator and the object or an individual.

The real time tracking management system market is segmented based on various parameters such as component, application, and end-user industry. Each of these categorizations is vital to ascertain the progress of the market. By component, the real time tracking management system market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further sub segmented as sensor, camera, receiver, antenna and others. Likewise, the software segment of the market is cross segmented as on premise and cloud. The service segment includes professional and managed services. In terms of application, the real time tracking management system market is categorized into security, analytics, research, warehouse management, supply chain management, and others. By end-user industry, the global market is divided into aerospace and defense, retail, transportation and logistics, pharmaceutical, education, manufacturing, oil & gas, mining and others.

Based on geographic region, the global real time tracking management system market is categorized as South America (SA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and North America (NA). The real time tracking management system market analysis covers major countries from various geographic regions, such as Canada and the U.S. across NA. Analysis of the U.K., Germany, and France is covered under the European region. APAC comprises Australia, Japan, China, and India. Middle East & Africa includes market analysis across GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the South America real time tracking management system market is analyzed across Brazil and Rest of South America.