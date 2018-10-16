Plasma Fractionation Market to Attain a Value of US$ 33,763.10 Mn by 2026

Transparency Market Research observes that the competitive landscape in the global plasma fractionation market is decently fragmented with several players investing in research and development. However as competition intensifies, players are expected to design organic and in-organic growth strategies to improve their product offerings and expand their geographical reach. In the coming years, commercialization of affordable proteins derived from plasma fractionation will be the primary focus on the vendors in the global plasma fractionation market. The key players in the global market for plasma fractionation market are CSL Limited, Shire plc, Sanquin, GRIFOLS, and Baxter International Inc.

The global plasma fractionation market was worth US$18,420.00 nn in 2017 and is estimated to rise to US$33,763.10 mn by 2026, as the market promises to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% between 2018 and 2026. In terms of geography, North America plasma fractionation market is expected to dominate as the regional market is open to technological advancements. Thus, improving infrastructure of ambulatory services, private duty nursing, and rise of chronic degenerative diseases are expected to propel the regional market in the coming years. Out of the many products, immunoglobulin is projected to lead the global market for plasma fractionation as it is an irreplaceable element of several treatments for autoimmune and acute inflammatory conditions.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48600

Rise in Indications to Primarily Drive Global Plasma Fractionation Market

Growing awareness of diseases due to proliferation of media and growing number of diagnostic centers have raised the stakes for plasma fractionation, which is the first step toward large-scale protein purification. A consistent rise in indications and growing usage of plasma-derived proteins for various therapeutics has become the primary growth driver for global plasma fractionation market. In the coming years, the rise in investment to design therapeutics for rare diseases is also projected to bode well for the global plasma fractionation market. Increasing efforts to make procedures for fractioning proteins from plasma affordable are also likely to work in favor of the market during the forecast years.

Currently, plasma fractionation industry is involved in research and development of therapies such as Ceruloplasmin, IgA, and Plasmin. These therapies are expected to offer a multitude of benefits to patients. For instance, vendors in the market are focusing on increasing the capacities of plasma fractionation and purification of a wide range of proteins, which is expected to bring in phenomenal technological advancements along with cost-effectiveness.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=48600

Affordability and Safety of Recombinant Protein Therapies Could Dampen Market Revenue

On the flip side, the global plasma fractionation market faces a few challenges as well. For instance, several pharmaceutical giants are developing recombinant proteins, which is anticipated to eat into the sales of plasma derived proteins. The safety of recombinant protein therapy has become its obvious reason for success over proteins derived from plasma fractionation. A clear example of this can be seen in the recombinant products that are used for treating hemophilia. These products are not only safe but also affordable and thus can be used across a wide spectrum of patients.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research’s report, titled “Plasma Fractionation Market (Product Type – Immunoglobulin, Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Albumin, Protease Inhibitors; Applications – Neurology, Immunology, Hematology, Critical Care, Pulmonology; End use – Hospitals and Clinics, Clinical Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/