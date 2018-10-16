India, China Launched 1st Joint Programme For Afghanistan To Train Its Diplomats

India and China have launched their first joint programme for Afghanistan to train its diplomats. According to the Indian Embassy in Beijing, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Vinay Kumar hosted 10 Afghan Diplomats who will be traveling to India for the 1st India-China joint training programme for Afghan diplomats under the aegis of the Trilateral Cooperation between India, China, and Afghanistan.

Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base with quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy organizes seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators. This comprehensive approach towards IAS syllabus has received an overwhelming response and has led to the pan India presence of Chanakya IAS Academy.