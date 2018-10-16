Global Automotive Head-up Display Market is forecasted to reach $2,786 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 23.1% between 2016 and 2024. Automotive head-up display (HUD) is a transparent display which shows information or data without any effort of drivers or users to look away from their usual frame. There are two types of HUD in automotive; windshield and combiner. Windshield projects images on display and it will reflect to the user. Combiner can be separated and retracted from the windshield. HUDs are also widely adopted in aviation sector but now it’s been also used in automotive sector to enhance the security need and safety & comfort. HUDs will feature not only the speed and warning signals, but also display the navigation information or advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) data, which allows the user to access the critical points during their drive.

Growing disposable income globally, increasing knowledge about the HUD devices, and high demand for mid-sized cars & luxury cars are anticipated to fuel the growth of automotive HUD market. Moreover, mergers & acquisitions along with entry of new players and new product innovations are also likely to boost the market. However, downsizing of technology and high cost in R&D may hinder the growth of market.

The automotive head-up display market has been bifurcated into product type, application and geography. Product type is further segmented into Windshield HUD and Combiner HUD. Furthermore, application is segmented into premium cars, sports cars, luxury cars and others (low priced cars and other automobiles).

By geography, the automotive head-up display market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea and others. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players of the market are Pioneer Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Delphi Automotive, Nippon Seiki, Continental AG, Microvision Inc., Denso Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Visteon Corporation, and BMW AG, among others

