Global Nano-chemicals Market is estimated to reach $12.8 Billion by 2024 with CAGR of 8.2% between 2016 and 2024. Chemicals produced by using nanotechnology on actual or conventional chemical such as propane, ethane, and butane are called Nano-chemicals. These Nano-chemicals display beneficial properties such as anti-corrosion and self-catalysis as compared to the conventional chemicals. These chemicals are known to carry out chemical reactions in less time.

Rise in demand for nano-chemical based products is majorly attributed to factors such as improvement of multiphase chemical reaction which previously take long time and also due to maximum product yield. These factors have motivated demand for nano-chemicals globally. Additionally, growing applications of nano-chemicals in sectors such as manufacturing, agrochemicals and multifunctional coating are anticipated to further drive the demand for nano-chemicals worldwide. Expansion in nano chemistry would lead to upsurge in application of nano-chemicals. Limiting governmental regulations concerning the manufacture of chemicals is projected to offer high growth breaks to the nano-chemicals market in the next few years.

The global nano-chemicals market has been segmented by type, application, and geography. By type segment, the market is categorized into zeolites, clay, activated carbon, silica gel, activated alumina and other types. By application, the market has been segmented into petroleum refining, pet litter, water treatment, food and beverages, chemical processing, plastic processing, environmental, detergents and other applications.

By geography, the global nano-chemicals market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Norway, Russia, and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the world covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players in the global Nano chemicals market are Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Akzo Nobel N.V, Graphene NanoChem, ANP Co.,Ltd, BASF SE, Qinhuangdao Taiji Ring Nano-Products Co., Ltd., NanoMas Technologies, Carbon Nanotechnologies, Altair Nanotechnologies, and Advanced Nano Products.

