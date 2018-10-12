Solvents Market Report 2018 – Huntsman Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, INEOS AG

A solvent is a substance that dissolves a solute which is a chemically distinct liquid, solid or gas, resulting in a solution without influencing any chemical change to the subject material or the end-product. Solvents functions on the principle of “like dissolves like” and are used for separating, processing, and cleaning of materials. A solvent is typically a liquid but could also be a solid, a gas, or a super-critical fluid. Common uses for organic solvents includes dry cleaning, perfumes, nail polish removers, glue solvent, detergents, and paint thinners. Also, it finds several applications in chemical, oil & gas industries, pharmaceutical, as well as in purification processes and chemical syntheses. Thoroughly

The global solvents market is primarily driven by increasing use of solvents in automobile manufacturing industry and stringent regulations for fuel adoption of bio-based solvents and green solvents. Additionally, solvent gaining demand in household cleaning products and aftermarket painting is also boosting the market growth. However, strict protocols in developed countries for the usage of these solvents and also considering high cost may create a negative impact on the market. But, extensive usage of solvents in preparations of pharmaceutical and in printing ink is expected to equally influence in the growth of global solvents market in the coming years.

The global solvents market is mainly classified on the basis of source, product, application, and geography. The classification by source is given as conventional solvents and bio & green solvents. By product the classification includes oxygenated solvents, halogenated solvents, hydrocarbon solvents, and others. Also, application is further classified into Pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, agricultural chemicals, adhesives, polymers & rubbers, personal care, metal cleaning, printing inks, and others. Furthermore, by geography the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Based on geographical analysis, solvents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The prominent players operating in the global solvents market are BASF SE (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.), INEOS AG (Switzerland) Eastman Chemical Co. (U.S.), and Celanese Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Scope of Global Solvents Market

Source Type Segments

Conventional Solvents

Bio & Green Solvents

Product Type Segments

Oxygenated Solvents

Halogenated Solvents

Hydrocarbon Solvents

Application Segments

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Agriculture Chemicals

Adhesives

Polymers & Rubbers

Personal Care

Metal Cleaning

Printing Inks

Others

Geographical Segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest Of Asia Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

