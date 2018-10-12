High Heels Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

High Heels market size was 34100 million US$ and is forecast to 43600 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the High Heels market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of High Heels in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of High Heels in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global High Heels market by players/brands, region, type and application.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

High heels are a type of shoe in which the heel, compared to the toe, is significantly higher of the ground. These shoes go beyond simply protecting the foot from the ground or improve efficiency of walking. High heels make the wearer taller, accentuating the calf muscle and the length of the leg overall.

There are many types of high heels, which come in different styles, colors, and materials, and can be found all over the world.

In the last several years, global market of High Heels developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 2.82%. In 2017, global revenue of High Heels is nearly 34.1 billion USD; the actual production is about 832 million pairs.

According to the price, the classification of High Heels includes Economical type, Medium type, Fine type, Luxury type. And the proportion of Economical type in 2017 is about 65.84%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

High Heels is widely used for Daily Wear, Performance, Work Wear. The most proportion of High Heels is used for Daily Wear, and the proportion in 2017 is about 56.81%.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of High Heels include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the High Heels include: Belle,Nine West,Salvatore Ferragamo,Kering Group,ECCO,C.banner,Clarks,Red Dragonfly,Christian Louboutin,Daphne,Steve Madden,Geox,DIANA,TOD’S s.p.a.,Manolo Blahnik,Jimmy Choo,ST&SAT,Giuseppe Zanotti,Amagasa,Kate Spade,Sergio Rossi,Kawano

Market Size Split by Type

Economical

Medium

Fine

Luxury

Market Size Split by Application

Daily Wear

Performance

Work Wear

Market size split by Region: North America,United States,Canada,Mexico,Asia-Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Australia,Indonesia,Singapore,Malaysia,Philippines,Thailand,Vietnam,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Spain,Russia,Central & South America,Brazil,Rest of Central & South America,Middle East & Africa,GCC Countries,Turkey,Egypt,South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global High Heels market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of High Heels market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global High Heels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Heels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of High Heels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Heels are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Pairs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of High Heels market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

