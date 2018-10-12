Global Marine Propeller market is estimated to reach $5.98 Billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2017 to 2025. A marine propeller is a rotating fan like arrangement used to drive the ship using the power generated and transmitted by the main engine of the ship. The transmitted power is converted from rotational motion to generate a thrust which imparts momentum to the water, resulting in a force that acts on the ship and pushes it forward. Growth in international seaborne trade and ongoing global investments by government in shipbuilding industry and inland waterways are the primary factors to drive the growth of the global marine propeller market. Moreover, increasing navy budgets worldwide and technical advancement in marine propulsion system is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast timeframe.

Materail, type, number of plates, propulsion, application, end-user, and geography are the segments of the global marine propeller market. The material segment is sub-segmented into stainless steel, aluminium, bronze, nickel-aluminium bronze, and other materials. By type, the segmentation is given as propellers, thrusters, and other types. 3-blades, 4-blades, 5-blades, and other number of blades are the bifurcation of number of bladess. Propulsion is categorized into inboard, outboard, sterndrive, and other propulsions. Merchat ships, naval ships, recreational boats, and other applications are covered under application segment. Furthermore, OEM and aftermarket is included into end-user segment.

On the basis of geography, global marine propeller market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Rolls-Royce plc, MAN Diesel & Turbo, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., Changzhou Chonghai Marine Propeller Co., Ltd, Mecklenburger Metallguss GmbH, Nakashima Propeller Co., Ltd., and Teignbridge Propellers International Limited, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Marine Propeller Market with respect to major segments such as material, type, number of blades, propulsion, application, end-user and geography.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Marine Propeller Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Marine Propeller Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Marine Propeller Market

Material Segments

Stainless Steel

Aluminium

Bronze

Nickel-Aluminium Bronze

Other Materials

Type Segments

Propellers

Thrusters

Other Types

Number of Blades Segments

3-Blades

4-Blades

5-Blades

Other Number of Blades

Propulsion Segments

Inboard

Outboard

Sterndrive

Other Propulsions

Application Segments

Merchant Ships

Naval Ships

Recreational Boats

Other Applications

End-User Segments

OEM

Aftermarket

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

