Construction Glass Market Report 2018 – SCHOTT AG, Sisecam Group, and Central Glass Co. Ltd.

Construction glass are transparent partitions used as coverings for walls. These glasses include heat insulating, sound proof, and glass tubing materials. Adoption of glasses in architecture allows abundant daylight, expansion views, productivity gains, and others. A variety of glass are being used in construction such as heavy sheet glass, window glass, insulation glass units, colored glass, patterned glass, shaped glass, wire glass, and others. Moreover, technological advancements have improved and strengthened the resistance to shattering which have resulted into many more applications of glass than just windows.

The global construction glass market is majorly propelled by factors such as expanding construction industry, rapid industrialization, technological advancements in glass industry, increasing demand for energy efficient temperature management solutions, and rise in demand for sustainable construction. However, rising cost of raw materials, and stringent regulations for carbon dioxide emissions are restraining the growth of the market. Furthermore, emerging economies, and increasing popularity of green buildings would create growth opportunities in coming years.

The global construction glass market is bifurcated as type, chemical composition, manufacturing process, application, and geography. Type includes special glass (laminated glass, toughened glass, flat glass, and other special glass), and low-e glass (solar control low-e glass, hard coat low-e glass, and soft coat low-e glass). Chemical composition is segmented as potash-lime, potash-lead, and soda-lime. Manufacturing process segment is categorized as float process, and rolled/sheet process. Application includes residential, and commercial.

By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players include Gulf Glass Industries Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain S.A., Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Bendheim Glass, CSG Holding Limited, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Sisecam Group, and Central Glass Co. Ltd., among others.

Scope of the Global Construction Glass Market

Type Segments

Special Glass

Laminated Glass

Toughened Glass

Flat Glass

Other Special Glass

Low-E Glass

Solar Control Low-E Glass

Hard Coat Low-E Glass

Soft Coat Low-E Glass

Chemical Composition Segments

Potash-Lime

Potash-Lead

Soda-Lime

Manufacturing Process Segments

Float Process

Rolled/Sheet Process

Application Segments

Residential

Commercial

Geography Segments

North America

U.S

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East

Africa

