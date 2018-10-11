High Barrier Packaging Films Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

Our latest research report entitled High Barrier Packaging Films Market (by technology(ORMOCER, sustainable barrier coatings), materials (BOPP & CPP, BOPET, BOPA, polyvinyl chloride, metalized films), products (bags and pouches, tray lidding film, forming webs, wrapping film), applications(fresh food, retort convenience food, snack foods)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of High Barrier Packaging Films. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure High Barrier Packaging Films cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential High Barrier Packaging Films growth factors.

The forecast High Barrier Packaging Films Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, High Barrier Packaging Films on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global high barrier packaging films market is projected to reach USD 13.79 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 4.6 % to 5.4 % from 2017 to 2023. The global high barrier packaging films market was worth USD 8.78 billion in 2015. Volume consumption was 1.76 million tons in 2015. Furthermore, consumption is expected to reach 13.9 million tons by 2023.

The report identified that the global high barrier packaging films market is driven by factors such as,growing demand for fresh meat packaging, growing demand for ready-to-eat meals and easy-to-handle and convenient packaging. The rising demand for convenience and packaged foods, especially in developing countries, is one of the primary factors driving the growth of this market globally. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include high cost of development and complexity in development procedure.

The increasing adoption of high barrier ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) films and the rise in standard of living of working individuals across the globeare likely to stimulate market growth and provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. Constant innovation and un-regularized markets in most countries are some of the challenges for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Global high barrier packaging films market is segmented based on technology, materials, products and applications. Technologies covered in this report are polymer nanocomposites, multi-layer film, ORMOCER, sustainable barrier coatings, melamine-based barrier coatings, besela barrier film and others. Based on materials, the report covers biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and cast polypropylene (CPP), biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET), biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), metalized films, transparent high barrier films, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyacrylonitrile (PAN), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), cyclic olefin copolymer (COC), high barrier coatings, organic liquid coatings, polyvinyidene chloride (PVdC), polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), inorganic vapour deposition high barrier coatings, silicon oxide (SiOx), and aluminium oxide (AlOx). Based on Products, the report covers bags and pouches, stand-up pouches, tray lidding film, forming webs, wrapping film and blister pack base webs and based on applications the report covers fresh food, retort convenience food, dried food, processed chilled food, snack foods and confectionery, cheese, baked goods, drinks, pharmaceutical and medical, personal care and cosmetics.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Europe is the key consumer of high barrier packaging films in the global market both in demand and production. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 29.4% share in the global market. North America emerged as the second largest shareholder of the global market followed by Asia-Pacific. Markets in Europe and Asia Pacific are highly regulated and are likely to create a substantial demand for high barrier packaging films. Furthermore North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., American Pouch, Sealed Air, BERNHARDT Packaging and Process, ClearBags, Flair Flexible, Packaging, HPM Global, Krehalon UK, Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging, Prairie State Group, Shako Flexipack and The Vacuum Pouch Co.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of high barrier packaging films globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of high barrier packaging films.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the global high barrier packaging films market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the global high barrier packaging films market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

