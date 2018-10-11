Global Inhaler Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Inhalers- a faster and better way to deliver respiratory medication”

Orion Market Research (OMR) recently published a market research report on global inhaler market. It is forecasted that the market is augmenting with a significant CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023. The market is augmenting due to rising prevalence of respiratory disease, increasing air pollution and number of smokers. The global inhaler market is segmented by device, type, application and end-user. The report provides detailed and insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, market determinants, key company analysis, market insights, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, and analyst insights of the market.

Inhaler are the devices which is used to deliver medication to the lungs. They can treat various respiratory problems including Asthma and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). A major advantage of using inhaler is that very less amount of medication is required in comparison to tablets as it goes direct to lungs and provide relief. Another advantage of direct medication is fewer side effects and more effective treatment.

In order to deliver medication in dry powder form the DPI are used to treat respiratory diseases including asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and COPD along with the treatment of diabetes mellitus. They are the alternative of aerosol-based inhalers or metered-dose inhaler (MDI). They take a measured dose of powder; the medication generally comes in capsule form and is manually loaded. These types of inhalers are generally used only by older children and adults. Generally, for a patient it is easier to use DPI as compared to MDI.

By Metered-Dose Inhaler (MDI) a measured amount of medication is delivered in the form of mist to the patient. An MDI kit contains a pressurized canister of medication along with a mouthpiece. Major advantage of metered dose inhaler are consistency and reliability. A metered dose inhaler provides same dose of medication each time. The MDI sends directly to the lungs and thus medication is able to work effectively. It is widely used to provide medication to children who can’t use dry powder inhalers.

A person having a respiratory problem can be prescribed for the use of nebulizer as treatment. The nebulizer provides same types of medication as MDIs. Moreover, they are easier to use specially for children who are not old enough to use inhalers properly. They are also used by adults with severe asthma. Nebulizer converts liquid medicine into a mist treat asthma. They can be table top or portable and in electric or battery-run versions. A major advantage of nebulizer is that they can be used during asthma attack as the patient don’t have to take deep breath while using it. Additionally, it can deliver multiple medication at a time and can be used with child easily.

North America and Asia-Pacific are expected to be major contributor to the inhaler market whereas APAC region is expected to be fastest growing market. By end-user, homecare segment will be the largest contributor to the inhaler market during forecast period.

