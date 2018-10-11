Depression Drug Market is estimated to reach $18 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2016 to 2024. Depression has emerged as one of the most common yet serious mental disorders among people globally. Depression is caused by combination of genetics, biological, environment and psychological factors. According to WHO published in 2016, estimated 350 million people have been affected and depression can lead to suicide. Over 800000 people die due to suicide every year, making it the second leading cause of death in 15-29 year olds. Depression is more common in women than men. Depression drugs works by fixing chemical imbalance, especially, lack of serotonin in the brain. Although effective treatments are available, many individuals with depression do not have access to treatment or do not take treatment, mainly due to lack of knowledge and social stigma.

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/depression-drugs-market-report/request-sample

People moving from rural to urban areas and their suddenly changing lifestyle is one of the major factors driving the growth of depression drug market globally. People move from rural to urban areas and sudden changes take place in their life in terms of job, the standard of living, dressing, and lifestyle among others. They find it difficult to match with the lifestyle of the people living in urban areas which leads to depression among them. These cases are found majorly among women primarily in developing countries. Growing geriatric population and rise in the number of generic drug market are some of the other factors driving the growth of depression drug market.

Growing geriatric population, increase in the knowledge regarding depression and rising number of generic drug market are expected to drive the market. Moreover, support from government organizations could also support the growth of the market. However, lack of resources, lack of trained healthcare providers and social stigma could be a barrier for the growth of the market. Research and development and Untapped markets could provide an opportunity for the market in upcoming years.

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/depression-drugs-market-report/toc

The market is segmented based on the product type, application and geography. Product type is further segmented into Tricyclice Antidepressants, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Inhibitors, Atypical Antipsychotics, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Benzodiazepines, Tetracyclic Antidepressants, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors and others. Furthermore, application is segmented into clinics and hospitals and research centers. Based on geography, the depression drug market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers France, Germany, UK, Spain and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Depression Drugs Market with respect to major segments such as product type and application

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities is inluded in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Depression Drugs Market will be provided in the report

Profile of the key players in the Depression Drugs Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Read- https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/depression-drugs-market-report/request-customization

Scope of Depression Drugs Market

Product Type Segments

Tricyclice Antidepressants

Serotonin-Norepinephrine Inhibitors

Atypical Antipsychotics

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Benzodiazepines, Tetracyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Others

Application Segments

Clinics and Hospitals

Research centres

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com