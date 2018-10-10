Pediculosis Treatment Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2014 – 2020

Infestation of blood feeding Phthiraptera, an ectoparasitic insect (Louse) is referred as pediculosis. While sucking human blood, lice saliva enters human circulatory system which causes puritus. Lice can survive away from human host for 10 days post which it dies due to starvation. A mature female louse lay 3 to 6 eggs per day. Eggs (Nits) hatch in 8 to 10 days and reach maturity in 13 to 15 days. Mature lice live for 10 days.Pediculosis spreads through close physical contact, combs, hats, cloths and linens. Scratching due to intense itching at the infected area is a prominent symptom of pediculosis infection. Nits on hair shafts and red lesions on infected site are some other symptoms of pediculosis. Treatment of pediculosis includes occlusive therapy, environmental eradication, and mechanical removal of lice. Based on the louse type,

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pediculosis-treatment-market.html

global pediculosis treatment market is segmented as follows:

Pediculosis Capitis

Pediculosis Pubis

Pediculosis Corporis

Pediculosis capitis infect head, pediculosis pubis infect pubic area and pediculosis corporis lay nits in seams and folds of cloths. Pediculosis pubis is also referred as crabs. Prevalence of pediculosis is perpetually increasing globally. In many parts of the U.S., pediculosis infection to head in school children has reached epidemic proportions. Thus, rising prevalence of pediculosis coupled with lack of awareness about personal hygiene are some of the drivers for growth of the global pediculosis treatment market. In addition, increased use of human lice in forensic studies is fueling the growth of the global pediculosis treatment market. While on the other hand, lack of diagnostic tools and condition specific treatment are some of the major factors that are restraining the growth of the global pediculosis treatment market. Based on the treatment, the global pediculosis market is segmented as follows:

Dimeticone Lotion

Malathion + Dimeticone Lotion

Isopropyl Alcohol

Suffocation-Based Pediculicide

Petrolatum

Mercuric Oxide Ointment

Others

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3449

Presently, North America and Europe are leading the global pediculosis treatment market. Factors such as, exceptionally developed healthcare infrastructure, higher healthcare spending, reimbursement coverage and government support are driving the pediculosis market in North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for pediculosis treatment. Factors such as rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure on the grounds of growing medical tourism industry, increasing awareness about pediculosis and related treatments, and rising literacy rate are fueling the growth of pediculosis treatment market in Asia Pacific region. India and China account for the largest population pool in the world. Therefore, India and China are anticipated to show fastest growth rate in the forecast period.In addition to India and China, Japan is also expected to grow at significant growth rate owing to increased focus of Japanese government on improving healthcare facilities in the country. Countries namely, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina in Rest of the World (RoW) are expected to show faster growth rate than rest of the countries in this region owing to availability of well structured regulatory framework and higher rate of awareness about pediculosis. African countries are expected to show slower growth rate in the forecast period owing to poorly developed healthcare infrastructure and poor economy.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=3449

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/