Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report 2018 – Abbott Laboratories, Qualcomm Life, Inc., GE Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc

Patient’s monitors include all kinds which are being used to track the vital signs of patients, in medical devices, used as monitoring devices, helps to communicate and integrate the information necessary to predict adverse events or to prevent medical errors. A medical monitor consists of one or more sensors, processing or translating devices and display devices which communicate the data received. The monitors can be used to measure heart rate and rhythm, blood pressure, respiratory rate, blood-oxygen saturation and other parameters. A patient monitor may not only alert the caregivers to potential life-threatening events but also provide physiologic input data used to control directly connected life-support devices. It is used by every department of a hospital, from operating and recovery rooms to the critical care units.

Rapid technological advancements and increasing awareness for diagnosis elevates the growth of the market. However, lack of skilled personals and saturation in developed countries limits the growth of market. Inclination towards home and remote monitors and development in mobile monitors provides opportunity for the global patient monitoring devices market.

The patient monitoring devices market is segmented based on the device type, end-user and geography. Device type is further segmented into cardiac monitoring devices, hemodynamic monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, remote patient monitoring devices, temperature monitoring devices and weight monitoring devices. Furthermore, end-user is segmented into hospitals, abulatory surgical centers and home setting. Based on geography, the patient monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

The key players of the market are Abbott Laboratories, Qualcomm Life, Inc., GE Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic Plc, Omron Healthcare, and LifeWatch AG.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of patient monitoring devices market with respect to major segments such as device type and end-user of the market.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.

An exhaustive regional analysis of patient monitoring devices market.

Profile of key players of the patient monitoring devices market, which include key financials, product & services and new developments.

Scope of Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Device Type Segments

Cardiac monitoring device

Hemodynamic monitoring device

Neuromonitoring device

Foetal and neonatal monitoring device

Respiratory monitoring device

Remote patient monitoring device

Temperature monitoring devices

Weight monitoring devices

End-User Segments

Hospitals

Abulatory surgical centres

Home setting

Geographical Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

