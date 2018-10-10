Optical Brighteners Market is estimated to reach $2,522 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2025. In terms of volume, the market was valued at 19,548 tons in 2017 and expected to reach 26,114 tons by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 – 2025. Optical brighteners are artificial chemicals combined to liquid and powder laundry detergents to make clothing appear whiter & brighter, and thus cleaner. These chemical compounds absorb light in the violet and ultraviolet zone of the electro-magnetic spectrum, and re-emit light in the blue region by fluorescence. Optical brighteners are also called as optical brightening agents (OBAs), fluorescent whitening agents (FWAs), or fluorescent brightening agents (FBAs). They are modern-day replacement for the old decades practice of small amounts of blue dye added to fabric to make it emerge whiter.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/optical-brighteners-market-report/request-sample

The major factors driving the global optical brighteners market are upsurge in demand for bio-based surfactants and low cost of synthetic surfactants compared to other surfactants. However, toxic nature, and sustainability issues of this agents may restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, advancement in technology along with continuous innovation taking place in the industry, and heavy investment by government in promotional campaigns to develop the paper industry is expected to generate various growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

The global optical brighteners market is mainly classified on the basis of chemicals, application, and geography. The chemicals segment is sub-segmented into stilbene, coumarin, diphenyl pyrazoline, dicarboxylic acid, cinnamic acid, and other chemicals. By application the market is further categorized into textile, detergents, paper, cosmetics, plastics, ceramics, and other applications.

Based on geography, optical brighteners market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., and Rest of North America whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/optical-brighteners-market-report/toc

The key players operating in the market include BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Keystone Aniline Corporation, RPM International Corp., 3 V Incorporation, Clariant AG, The Fong Min International Company Limited, Brilliant Colors Inc., Archroma, and Aron Universal, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Optical Brighteners Market with respect to major segments such as chemicals, application, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Optical Brighteners Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Optical Brighteners Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/optical-brighteners-market-report/request-customization

Scope of the Global Optical Brighteners Market

Chemicals Segments

Stilbene

Coumarin

Diphenyl Pyrazoline

Dicarboxylic Acid

Cinnamic Acid

Other Chemicals

Application

Textile

Detergents

Paper

Cosmetics

Plastics

Ceramics

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

Contact Us

Mr. Jack

Market Research Outlet

Tel: +91-800-757-7711

Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com

Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com

Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com