Global Pet Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Facts, Technology, Types, CAGR, Projections, Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global Pet Food Packaging market is valued at 6100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8560 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Pet Food Packaging market status and forecast, categorizes the global Pet Food Packaging market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Pet food packaging is the packaging of pet animal food to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of animal feed. Pet food packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Majority of the pet food is primarily packaged in metal cans, multiwall bags, and pouches. Raw materials used in the manufacturing of pet food packaging include paper & paperboard, plastics and laminates, steel, and aluminum. Being cost effective, plastics are widely used in pet food packaging. Moreover, plastics offer high barrier properties and are durable as compared to other raw materials involved in the manufacturing of pet food packaging.

According to customer’s specific requirements of custom, pet food packaging basically was purchased directly. What is more, owing to different pet food packaging’s size, type, different uses, which lead producers and consumers do not go through trader. Therefore, there is hardly any trader or distributor for pet food packaging.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Amcor Limited

Bemis

Constantia Flexibles

Ardagh group

Coveris

Sonoco Products Co

Mondi Group

HUHTAMAKI

Printpack

Winpak

ProAmpac

Berry Plastics Corporation

Bryce Corporation

Aptar Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Paper & Paperboard

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Others

By Application, the market can be split into

Dry Food

Wet Food

Chilled & Frozen Food

Pet Freats

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Pet Food Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Pet Food Packaging manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pet Food Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

12 chapters are covered in this report to deeply display the global PET FOOD PACKAGING market,

Some points from TOC :-

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Pet Food Packaging

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Pet Food Packaging

Chapter Three: Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Pet Food Packaging

Chapter Four: Global Pet Food Packaging Overall Market Overview

Chapter Five: Pet Food Packaging Regional Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Global 2013-2018E Pet Food Packaging Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

Chapter Seven: Global 2013-2018E Pet Food Packaging Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter Eight: Major Manufacturers Analysis of Pet Food Packaging

Chapter Nine: Development Trend of Analysis of Pet Food Packaging Market

Chapter Ten: Pet Food Packaging Marketing Type Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Consumers Analysis of Pet Food Packaging

Chapter Twelve: Conclusion of the Global Pet Food Packaging Market Professional Survey Report 2017