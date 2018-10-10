Global HMI Software Industry Value, Cost or Profit 2018-2023 Forecasts

HMI Software

The functionality of Human Machine Interface (HMI) software can vary considerably. Many software packages are HMI clients used with a variety of control products, such as DCSs, PLC, PACs or PC-based data acquisition systems.

In addition to performing visualization functions, many of these HMI client software packag-es are also used for performing monitoring functions, such as alarming, as well as for data storage and printing management reports. Some of the more sophisticated packages also perform control functions.

ARC considers script language programming to be an inherent function of an HMI client software package, rather than control and programming.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the HMI Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the HMI Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

The increasing need to improve process efficiency in manufacturing plants is one of the primary factors behind the growth of this market. Manufacturing plants implement automation systems to increase the efficiency of the project and reduce the operational cost. Many vendors provide customizable HMI solutions and HMI devices running on third party software, which enables the end-users in designing analytical models.

Process visualization and data availability is a necessity in manufacturing plants which is facilitated by HMI software by providing real-time data availability, reducing direct human interference in operations, and reducing process time.

The increase in the usage of wireless and cloud based technology in manufacturing plants as one of the primary trends behind the growth of the HMI software market. Vendors have started manufacturing wireless enabled products that are compatible with HMI software as wireless and cloud based technologies provide better connectivity and improved efficiency of plants.

Cloud based technology enables the users to access and edit data from anywhere. Functions such as data transferring and data gathering enable end users in making strategic decisions. The ease of access and usability of these technology are the reasons why users are implementing wireless and cloud-based technologies and vendors are modifying the HMI software to incorporate new technologies.

The global HMI Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of HMI Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Key Companies Analysis: General Electric,,Rockwell Automation,,Schneider Electric,,Siemens,,AdroIT Technologies,,Beijer Electronics,,Brainchild Electronic,,B-Scada,,COPA-DATA,,Elipse Software,,Inductive Automation,,National Instruments



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Proprietary Software

Hardware-Independent and Open Source Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Food and Beverages

Chemical

Metals and Mining

Pharmaceutical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Packaging

