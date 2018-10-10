Body Fat Measurement Market to Register Strong Growth at CAGR 8.35% by 2022 | Global Key Players – COSMED, Tanita Corporation, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Hologic, OMRON, Exertech, Praxair

The Body Fat Measurement Market was worth USD 0.31 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.70 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.35% during the forecast period. The global body fat measurement market contains distinctive common techniques for body fat measurement and composition analysis. They are completely unique in relation to each other as for the parameters of complexity, accuracy, pricing and availability of the testing procedure. Considerably, by virtue of these distinctions, they encounter diverse levels of market share and market penetration. Developing predominance of metabolism related issues and obesity is foreseen to boost the requirement for these methods over the figure time frame. The advancement of novel, more precise BIA devices and their ensuing advent and administrative approval in business sectors, for example, Europe and North America are foreseen to additionally help market development amid the conjecture time frame.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Key regions evaluated for the body fat measurement market are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and RoW. In 2013 North America represented the biggest share of the income. This huge share can be represented by the existence of a sizeable base of populace managing metabolism-related issues and obesity. It is normal that with the technologically enhanced healthcare services available in the locale, North America will keep on dominating the worldwide muscle to body fat measurement market throughout the following years. Nonetheless, attributable to the way that the Asia-Pacific area is home to huge BIA device makers, it is anticipated that the region will encounter development at the speediest rate all through the estimate time frame. The existence of an inexorably healthcare keen populace base in the rising economies of China and India is additionally anticipated that would serve this market as a high effect rendering driver.

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are Jawon Medical Co Ltd, COSMED, Tanita Corporation, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Hologic, OMRON, Exertech, Diagnostic Medical Systems SA and Beurer. The market pioneers in the body fat measurement market have vital extension designs under execution and are relied upon to build their worldwide market existence through dynamic development of conveyance channels to upgrade market penetration. These progressions are foreseen to expand the focused contention in the global body fat measurement market over the figure time frame.

Data Mining:

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

