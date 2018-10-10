A Quality Range of Affordable and Customisable Granny Flats from Classic Cabins

Classic Cabins designs and constructs a quality range of affordable and customisable granny flats. The company based in Victoria delivers and installs granny flats throughout Australia.

A Quality Range of Granny Flats

Installation of a granny flat can maximise the space of a property. Granny flats are designed to extend the existing living space, ideal for accommodating a growing family or guests. The additional space can be used for various purposes such as a teenage retreat, outdoor sanctuary or professional studio.

The quality range of granny flats includes:

• Designer Range – 25 degrees pitch Clear Span Cathedral Ceiling, width available in 3.2 metres, 3.8 metres and 5.0 metres or custom size

• Attic Range – 45 degrees pitch Clear Span Cathedral Ceiling, width available in 3.8 metres and 4.4 metres

• Urban Range – Skillion Roof Design, width available from 2.4 metres

Affordable, Modern and Practical Spaces

The licensed team at Classic Cabins offer clients an option to customise projects or order from their range of ready-made buildings. This allows clients to control the physical and aesthetic value of their projects to suit their needs.

The company has developed a ‘5 Year Signature Care Program’, promising to enhance and maintain projects for clients with no additional costs within five years after the date of purchase.

The hassle-free process of Classic Cabins makes granny flats an affordable and appealing solution for clients in need of extra space.

About Classic Cabins

Classic Cabins is a trusted family-owned, Australian business. For nearly 40 years, the company has worked closely with clients to design and build stylish and functional additional space. Classic Cabins extends their products and services across Australia.

For more information about Classic Cabins and related projects, visit their website at https://www.classiccabins.com.au/.