Engage in Learning reveals new programmes at World of Learning Event

At this year’s World of Learning event, taking place at the NEC in Birmingham on 16th and 17th October, the e-learning supplier, Engage in Learning, will be demonstrating its growing range of e-learning materials.

Among the new additions to Engage in Learning’s portfolio are:

• Right to Work – which contains essential learning input for anyone who makes hiring decisions.

• Suspicious Packages – suitable for all frontline staff and those who receive mail.

• Criminal Finances Act – suitable for legal, financial, stock market and accountancy professionals.

• International Fraud Bribery and Corruption – a recently released e-learning programme.

• Unconscious Bias on the Frontline – Engage in Learning will be offering a preview of this course, which is due for release towards the end of November this year.

• Harassment and Bullying – Engage in Learning will be offering a preview of this course material excluding the video aspects of the course. The complete programme is due for release towards the end of November this year.

Kate Carter, Engage in Learning’s Operations and Marketing Manager, explained, “Thanks to growing demand, Engage in Learning is continuing to invest in developing a wide range of new e-learning materials.

“Our customers are particularly asking for e-learning materials covering soft skills, as well as programmes dealing with compliance and regulatory issues – the sort of learning programmes that are essential for everyone who wants to work in an industry that operates under externally imposed, legal, requirements.

“In addition to the recent additions to our programme portfolio, at its booth at this year’s World of Learning exhibition, Engage in Learning will be offering previews of its soon-to-be-released programmes,” she added. “These not only include ‘Unconscious Bias on the Frontline’ and ‘Harassment and Bullying’, but also programmes on Discipline and Grievance, as well as Time Management.”

The formula for Engage in Learning’s format for its e-learning materials is the brainchild of the company’s Development Director, Kim Whitmore.

To date, Kim has won eight gold awards and ‘countless’ silver awards in a lengthy career as a designer of learning materials. Her most recent accolade was being named ‘Learning Designer of the Year’ at the prestigious Learning Technologies Awards, held in November 2017. Kim won the award for harnessing HTML5 technologies, along with gaming constructs, to produce new, engaging designs in learning for the contemporary learner.

Kim Whatmore commented, “Our development team take immense pride in their work and are constantly looking for new and effective ways to engage and delight learners. At Engage in Learning it’s very much a team effort. We hire smart people from diverse backgrounds including game design, animation and education. We think like the learner and always aim to deliver e-learning excellence.”

Visitors to this year’s World of Learning event can find Engage in Learning at Stand C50.

For further details about Engage in Learning’s growing portfolio of e-learning materials, visit: https://www.engageinlearning.com/

About World of Learning

The World of Learning Conference & Exhibition brings together senior-level buyers with leading suppliers of learning and development (L&D) products, solutions and advice. The event blends varied and innovative exhibitors, a conference programme and ground-breaking feature areas.