Silage Additives Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Silage Additives Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Silage Additives Market.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Silage Additives Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Silage Additives Market are Chr. Hansen A/S, Forfarmers, Lallemand, BASF, Trouwn nutrition, Schaumann bioenergy, Josera, ADDCOD Group GmbH, Pioneer and Volac. According to report the global silage additives market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Silage is preserved pasture made by packing immature plants in an airtight storage container and allowing fermentation to develop acetic and lactic acids, which preserve the moist feed. It is fed to cows and sheep during dry seasons when the pasture available is not of a good quality. Additives are added to the silage to control the preservation process so that by the time of feeding it has retained as many of the nutrients present in the original fresh forage as possible. The use of silage additives leads to an increase in energy content, digestibility and dry matter intakes that results in an increase in animal performance. Addition of silage additives makes top quality forage into excellent quality silage.

Rapid rise in population has led to an increase in demand for food resulting in the growth of meat and dairy industry. The increase in demand for animal nutrition for the livestock is the key driving force for the growth of silage additive market. However, lack of sufficient knowledge about such advanced agricultural products acts as a major challenge in the growth of silage additive market. Moreover, the increased shelf-life and the rise in demand for feedstock creates an opportunity for the growth of silage additives market.

By geography, North America regions holds the largest market share in silage additive market owing to the rise in demand for meat and dairy products. Europe is one of the fastest growing agricultural inoculant owing to the growth of the livestock industry. In addition, Asia Pacific is also expected to gain rapid development in the owing to the rising demand for food products over the forecast period.

The report on global silage additives market covers segments such as, classification, type and crops. On the basis of classification the global silage additives market is categorized into stimulants of fermentation, inhibitors of fermentation and nutrient additives. On the basis of type the global silage additives market is categorized into homofermentative, heterofermentative, combination products, acids and acid salts and molasses and sugars. On the basis of crops the global silage additives market is categorized into corn, barley and sorghum.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

