Next Generation Memory Technologies Market: Industry Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast to 2023

The next-generation memory (NGM) Market is expected to reach from 2.35 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.63 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 26.5% between 2017 and 2023. In 2017, the global Next Generation Memory Technologies market size was 2350 million US$ and it is expected to reach 15200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.3% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Next Generation Memory Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Next Generation Memory Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

Next generation memory technologies include emerging memory solutions that have been introduced in the market in the recent years.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung electronics (Korea)

Crossbar (USA)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Micron technology (USA)

SK Hynix (Korea)

Future electronics (Canada)

…

next-generation memory (NGM) Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Non-volatile next generation memory technologies

Volatile next generation memory technologies

next-generation memory (NGM) Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile phones

Cache memory and enterprise storage

Industrial and automotive

Others

next-generation memory (NGM) Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of next-generation memory (NGM) Market report are:

To analyze global Next Generation Memory Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Next Generation Memory Technologies development in United States, Europe and China. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

