Dental Fittings Market Overview and Product Estimates Forecast by 2024

There are many major growth promoting factors that positively impact the world market for dental fittings. Such factors comprise many reasons such as technological advancements in the industry of dental fittings, demand for oral care and cosmetic dentistry, growing prevalence of various periodontal diseases and dental caries, and soaring awareness amongst common people about dental awareness. There is however a flipside of the said market too. There is a high cost associated with various dental procedures and there is limited scope for reimbursements for cosmetic dental procedures. These factors restrain the growth of the said market.

One of the recent trends that is anticipated to gain traction in the world market for dental fittings in the years to come is the advancement of technology in implants. Some of the advancements in the technology of dental implantation comprise virtual reality, 3D imaging, and electron microscopy. The technology of 3D imaging plays a very crucial role in the implant surgeries, because it assists in achieving long-term success, more precise and accurate, faster dental implant surgery. It also diminishes the time of recovery via utilization of computer-guided dental implant surgery. In addition to that, the utilization of hybrid implants owing to the progress in technology is gaining traction because these hybrid materials that contain titanium implants and zirconium heads enhance functionality, strength and visual appearance of dental implants.

Owing to the existence of a several types of dental products and large variety of market vendors across the globe, this said market seems to be very highly-competitive. All the major market vendors are involved in merger and acquisition activities so as to form and manufacture distribution partnerships. In addition to that, these market vendors are creating strategies and are emphasizing on building a very strong network of suppliers and distributors that is expected to assist them in the establishment of their presence and maintain competitiveness in this international market.

Orthodontics mainly deals with the correction of improper alignment of teeth by braces or apparent loss of teeth by dentures/artificial teeth. Orthodontics was initially chosen for children but now it is used ubiquitously. Technological advancements have reduced the stigma related with this treatment and now many dental fittings such as tongue and teeth colored braces are available commercially. Rising awareness of dental aesthetics and related advantages has resulted in increased acceptance of dental fittings amongst all age groups.

The dental fittings include dentures, archwires, anchorage appliances and ligatures. The braces or the brackets are meant to place the misaligned or crooked teeth in place. Braces are small squares attached to the front of the teeth by an orthodontic bonding agent and connected to each other via connectors or bands. Orthodontic bands are stainless steel, tooth colored material or transparent. Spacers are separating parts that fit between the teeth before the bands. Archwires guide braces with the movement of the teeth. Ligatures are small rubber bands which hold on to the archwires together. Traditionally braces were made up of metals, however, with technological advancements they are now available in ceramics. The braces are also made up of stainless steel, titanium or a mixture of both. The orthodontic archwires are of two types: coated metal and transparent non-metallic. Coated metal archwires are made up of nickel- titanium or of stainless steel and are coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), parylene-polymer, and an epoxy-resin. Transparent nonmetallic arches are similar to metal arches which are made from glass spindle and are embedded in polymer matrix. The growing demand for aesthetic archwires has led to many advancements in archwires technology. These wires will continuously be developed on the basis of appearance, durability and flexibility. Non-metallic archwires may take over the future market as they are more preferred over the conventional metallic wires. Dentures are used to replace and support the missing teeth and the surrounding gum tissues. Dentures are of two types: complete ones and the partial ones. The partial ones are plastic partials or the metal partials, on the basis of the material used to attach to the teeth.

The dental fittings market is on an all-time high due to many regulatory reforms in most of the countries like reimbursement coverage, access to advanced technology, increased disposable income and increased rate of awareness about dental fittings treatment. Aspects such as rising awareness about dental fittings, cheaper availability of treatment and increasing health care expenditure may boost the growth of the dental fittings market in Asia Pacific. Attributing to rapid development in healthcare, infrastructure, government reforms and access to advanced dental fittings, China and India are most profitable markets in Asia. Also, easy availability of skilled orthodontists and supporting economy is expected to spur the growth of the dental fittings market in China and India.

Many of the companies are manufacturing dental fittings, and are adopting acquisitions and mergers, extensive R&D as measures to expand their geographic reach and introduction of novel products in to the market. Asia Pacific dental fittings market is expected to rise with context to volume, on basis of low product prices, less market penetration, disposable earning and improving healthcare expenditure. Also the awareness of dental aesthetics systems and dental cosmetic surgery will expectedly drive this market in North America and Europe. The advanced CAD/CAM technology and 3 Dimensional digital imaging may lead to growth in the industry. The CAD technology can support in making digital prostheses much faster. The global dental fittings market is dominated by few key players such as GC Orthodontics, Dentaurum, Henry Schein, Hangzhou Shinye, and Dental Morelli.

