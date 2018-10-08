Burglar Alarm Market – Greater Growth Rate during forecast 2018 – 2023

Burglar Alarm Market Research Report, System & Hardware (System & Hardware, Remote Terminal Unit, Alarm Sensors, Central Monitoring Receiver), End-User (Small and Medium Enterprises, Residential) — Global Forecast till 2023

The global burglar alarm market is anticipated to expand at a 5.8% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period), according to the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Burglar alarms are devices deisgned to enforce and safeguard the security of homes and industrial properties. It can detect unwarranted intrusion or trespassing of personnel and prevent theft.

The burglar alarm market is expected to accrue good returns over the forecast period thanks to popularity of smart homes and adoption of smartphones and smart devices. The ability to get warnings regarding intrusions on the smartphone via a mobile phone application is anticipated to spike up the adoption of alarms. In addition, policy discounts for installing security alarms is likely to entice customers in the long run. But false alarms can pose a challenge to the market. But this can change soon with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) outlining new guidelines to prevent false alarms. To avoid the recent debacle of Hawaii’s false missile alert, the FCC has changed the alert system which require two people to send out alerts or warnings.

Report Overview

The report covers the latest trends affecting the market to provide the most accurate forecasts and predictions. By correlating the historical data with key market dynamics, our analysts can make highly astute projections. MRFR’s report includes a thorough analysis of the global burglar alarm market segmented by system & hardware, end-user, and region. Trends and opportunities are highlighted coupled with the market share of companies as well as their valuation in the market. It analyzes new revenue sources for players and outlines the various strategies implemented by players.

Segment Overview

The global burglar alarm market is segmented by system & hardware, end-user, and region. System & hardware discussed in the report include central monitoring receiver, remote terminal unit, and alarm sensors. The alarm sensor segment is further segmented into door/window sensors and motion detector sensors.

End-users in the market include residential and small & medium enterprises. Increasing demand for heightened security levels in residential complexes, industrial complexes, and commercial buildings is bound to increase the applications of burglar alarms.

The segments covered in the report are analyzed with respect to four major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW), with respective country-level market sizing. The definition and advantages of “burglar alarm” are outlined in the report for a comprehensive understanding of the market. The report discusses in detail the various players and their respective strategies to enhance their value chain.

Research Methodology

At MRFR, our research analysts conduct a thorough objective analysis of the market when creating market reports by adhering to a rigorous set of standards which allow a truly comprehensive view of the market. Use of primary research strategies such as interviews with top-level decision makers of various leading companies in the relevant market combined with secondary research provides a thorough analysis of past and present trends in a forward-looking manner. Additionally, market size estimation and validation use both top-down & bottom-up approaches to obtain data from the demand and supply-side. Credible resources are employed to assist analysts to understand the nuances of market factors with consistency. Competent data analysts use strong analytical tools to ascertain accurate analysis of very relevant parameters in an effort to provide clients with a conclusive and dependable view of the future.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the Burglar Alarm Market include Inovonics Wireless Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Aeon Systems Inc. (U.S.), Assa Abloy Group (Sweden), Johnson Controls (U.S.), Napco Security Technologies (U.S.), Securitas AB (Sweden), Interlogix (U.S.), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services (U.S.), Banham Group (U.K.), and RISCO Group (U.K.). These players are offering wired and wireless solutions to attract a wider range of consumers.

The report offers comprehensive profiles on security alarm solution providers and assesses their current standing in the market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, profit margins, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, and latest R&D initiatives are discussed in granular detail.

Analysis Period

• Base Year – 2017

• Projection Period – From 2018 to 2023

• Market Denomination – USD Billion

• Conversion Rate – Considered as per the respective financial years

For the scope of research, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global burglar alarm market.

System & Hardware

• Central Monitoring Receiver

• Remote Terminal Unit

• Alarm Sensors

o Motion Detector Sensors

o Door/Window Sensors

End-user

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Residential

Region

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o The U.K.

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

