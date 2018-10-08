Antimicrobial Coatings Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Axiom MRC (Market Research & Consulting) Added an, “Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report, By Product Type, Application and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Antimicrobial coatings are antimicrobial agent that restricts the growth of microorganisms on the surface of the material.

Worldwide Antimicrobial Coatings Market Analysis:

The global antimicrobial coating market is primarily driven by factors such as, government regulations for public health protection, rising urban population and increasing end user industry including steel, furniture, and domestic users. One of the major trends which will influenced the antimicrobial coating market during the forecast period is the significant shift of consumers towards use of UV care coating and environmental friendly coatings.

The global antimicrobial coating market is estimated and forecasted in terms of volume (KT) and revenue (USD million) generated by the market. In antimicrobial coating a chemical compound which is toxic to microorganisms is applied to the surface which protects it from various harmful microorganisms. Healthcare industry is the most common application of antimicrobial coating. Apart from the healthcare industry, antimicrobial surfaces have been utilized for their ability to keep surfaces cleaned.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report Segmentation Based on Following:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Product Type:

The report analyses the antimicrobial coatings market by product type into silver, copper, polymeric, organic and other. Other products include zinc-oxide, zirconium, titanium dioxide and zinc omadine. The silver coating segment dominated the global antimicrobial coating market and accounted for highest market share in terms of value.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Application:

By application, the global antimicrobial coating market is categorized into Indoor air / HVAC, medical, mold remediation, building & construction, foods & beverages, textiles and other applications. Others include marine and home appliances.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market Geography:

By geography, the global antimicrobial coatings market is studied across the countries of key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe.

Antimicrobial Coatings Markets Leading Partners:

The leading companies of global antimicrobial coatings market include Akzonobeln.V, BASF SE, Diamond Vogel, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Company Ltd, PPG Industries, Royal DSM, RPM International Inc, The DOW Chemical Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, AK Coatings, Inc, AST Products, Inc, Biointeractions Ltd, Covalon Technologies Ltd, etc.

