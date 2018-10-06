Synergy Fitness Group: Offering Comprehensive Corporate Fitness Center Service in Virginia

Synergy Fitness Group is offering complete fitness facility and program management services. We provide customized solutions to all of your fitness needs including fitness center administration, design, equipment procurement and maintenance and repair, personal training and group exercise, and workplace wellness.

Our accomplished group of experts uses sound and proven management practices to ensure a safe health and wellness environment. An exercise facility is an outward statement of your company’s commitment to its workers. It offers an activity-based space that promotes engagement and a sense of community. It increases worker performance through stress relief and improved concentration. Companies have found that in addition to being a hiring point, access to fitness center reduces employee absenteeism and strengthens retention rates. With Synergy taking the lead, your corporate fitness center will be engaging, organized, and efficient and your users’ needs will be met.

DC’s local fitness management company, Synergy Fitness Group includes two masters-degree level health and wellness experts and various highly-qualified program leaders, group fitness instructors and personal trainers with national certifications. We coordinate the tasks of your fitness center, allowing your organization to focus on its primary mission. We provide you with the staff, operational expertise, and programming to manage a full-service fitness center that will engage and retain your users. Staffing programs and policies will be designed to include all of the essential components required to meet your organization’s needs. We will happily tailor programming that fits best.

Our experts can help you with fitness center design and equipment. We offer fitness center staffing, on-site personal training, group exercise classes including pilates, barre, Zumba, yoga, cycling, and more, fitness assessments, educational seminars on essential fitness and wellness topics, walking and running groups, equipment orientation etc. On days with mild weather, many instructors will take their classes outside and teach in nearby parks or building rooftops. Our highly-experienced staff can turn your space, big or small, into the ideal Corporate Fitness Center in Virginia that meets your unique needs.

Synergy’s instructors are some of the best in the DC metropolitan area. Our programs enhance workplace productivity and decrease absenteeism plus minimize healthcare costs in the workplace. Personal trainers instruct, motivate and inspire your users to exercise safely and effectively, emphasizing positive habits, accountability and goal-setting. Our group fitness instructors are professional, engaging, and motivating and have brought a new level of positive energy to our fitness center.