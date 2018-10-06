Nutrifyt Providing Excellent Supplements for Body Building

Nutrifyt (www.nutrifyt.com) is a leading health food brand which is meant for sports nutrition. Major products include supplements like gainer supplements, such as Mighty X Anabolic Mass Gainer and Mighty X Pro Mass Gainer.

Nutrifyt is a leading health food brand, which has become a leader in health and sports nutrition in India. It manufactures and retails health food like proteins, gainer supplements and many more through the website www.nutrifyt.com. Leading gainer supplements include brands like Mighty X Anabolic Mass Gainer and Mighty X Pro Mass Gainer.

More details about the company were introduced to the public through a press meet organized in the city recently by its top executives.

“Launched by a group of farsighted entrepreneurs, inspired with a passion for boosting sports nutrition in the country, Nutrifyt has emerged as a leading brand in the health food industry in a short interval of time. By providing products, which are scientifically developed and costing reasonable prices, we intend to expand the size of the market substantially. Affordability and quality are the basic elements of our operating philosophy. Right from the time of inception, it has been our vision to deliver high-quality products at interesting price points to a wide audience. Without any compromise on our core values, we have been able to command much respect in both international and domestic markets,” said an executive.

“Our vision is to become the nutrition health brand that is the most trusted in the national and global marketplace. We provide right nutrition to the proper target group as well as fast service to our customers. Our mission is to offer nutritious, premium quality products, and affordable prices and to focus on values like accountability, respect, excellence, and focus on customers,” said an executive.

Nutrifyt has emerged as a source of best gainer supplement. Gainers are supplements that help one gain muscle mass, particularly if one is looking for a muscular body. Gainer powders contain proteins, carbohydrates, minerals, fats, amino acids and vitamins. The carb content is high, but the mount of fats is minimal. Protein content is also lesser than the carb content. The reason is that the main function of mass gainer is to provide calories for enhancing muscle gain. But be assured that the protein content of gainer is of high biological value.

The company showcases two leading brands: Mighty X Anabolic Mass Gainer and Pro Mass Gainer. “Now you can buy gainer powder in India. All you need to do is to surf our website where you can find the best gainer powder, and also, many other supplements needed for all types of sports and other activities. You will be helped by a fitness expert, who will guide you through your shopping journey,” said an executive.

Mighty X Anabolic Mass Gainer is an ideal gainer supplement for those who wish to gain in lean muscle mass. One serving contains 34 gm carbs, 10 gm proteins and 4 gm fat as well as 2 gm dietary fibre. Fibre helps in digesting macro-nutrients.

Mighty X Pro Mass Gainer is for power gainers who have gone far ahead in their journey in building muscle mass and dream of serious bodybuilding like the Hulk.