TE Connectivity Offers MAG-MATE Terminals

Hong Kong, October 05, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE) offers a full selection of Standard MAG-MATE Insulation Displacement Crimp (IDC) terminals for magnet wire terminations. MAG-MATE terminals are available in poke-in, poke-in tab, splice, crimp wire barrel, solder post, quick connect tab, pin and receptacle styles. Standard MAG-MATE terminates magnet wire ranging from 34-12 AWG [0.16 -2.05 mm]. Each IDC slot size terminates a range of up to four consecutive magnet wire sizes. Two magnet wires with the same diameter can be terminated in one terminal except as noted.

According to TE specifications MAG-MATE cavities are either integrated into coil bodies or specially designed cavity housings. The magnet wires are precisely positioned in the plastic cavity slots. The MAG-MATE Inserter cuts the terminals from the strip and places the terminals over the magnet wire into the plastic cavities. During this operation, small stripping shoulders in the IDC slot remove the film insulation from the magnet wire. Residual spring energy in the terminal causes the side walls of each IDC slot to function as opposing cantilever beams. This constant pressure results in an intimate metal-to-metal interface, providing a reliable, long-term connection. Wiping action between the wire and terminal removes oxides or other contaminants present on both the conductor and the terminal slot side walls, producing a clean, stable, gas-tight electrical termination. The MAG-MATE Inserter may be used as a semi-automatic bench machine or integr otnideta production lines for fully-automatic applications.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

