Heavy Duty Trucks Market Research Report 2018 Trends, Industry Growth, Development, CAGR, Forecast to 2023

HD trucks include dump trucks, tractor-trailers, tank trucks, and haul trucks. The cost range of a HD truck in the low-cost market is $24,000- 49,000, in the medium-cost market is $50,000- 71,000, and in a premium market, the cost is above $71,000.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Heavy Duty Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the increasing demand, numerous countries are investing in overseas mining operations in the region. The growing population, rapid urbanization, and widespread infrastructure development in the deveoped and developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and African countries has also increased the need for miningactivities due to the increase in the consumption of metals and minerals such as iron, copper, limestone, and shale gas.

To cater to this growing demand, governments across the world are also increasingly investing in the mining industry. This will significantly benefit the growth of the heavy-duty trucks market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for alternative fuel heavy duty trucks is one of the latest trends contributing to the growth of this market in the forthcoming years. The rising concerns about vehicle emissions and environmental pollutions have initiated many major countries to introduce emission regulations especially for the commercial vehicles.

These regulations compel manufacturers to find alternative fuel solutions for the trucks that are environment-friendly or provide assistance in reducing emissions. This will in turn, has led to the introduction of biofuel, electric, and hybrid heavy duty trucks.

Heavy Duty Trucks Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Daimler Trucks

MAN

PACCAR

Scania

Volvo Trucks

Ashok Leyland

FAW Group Corporation

ISUZU MOTORS

Iveco

Mack Trucks

Tata Motors

Heavy Duty Trucks Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Heavy Duty Trucks Market Segment by Type, covers:

Class 5

Class 6

Class 7

Class 8

Heavy Duty Trucks Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Agriculture

Logistics

Construction

Mining

