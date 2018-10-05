Drone Analytics Market is estimated to reach $15.61 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 34.1% from 2017 to 2025. Drone Analytics is the process which involve the analysis of data that is received from various kinds of drone to give meaningful patterns, that can guide business decisions. The growing use of drone analytics in industries, like construction, agriculture, mining & quarrying, as well as insurance is likely to boost the growth of the drone analytics market. Various applications of data analytics used in many industries include geolocation tagging, aerial monitoring, thermal detection, ground exploration, 3D modelling, volumetric calculations, and other applications.

High demand of drone analytics for usage in commercial applications is driving the growth of the drone analytics market. Other factors impacting the growth of the market includes growing capital investments for the development of innovative & advanced drone software, and growth in the demand for sophisticated industry-specific analytical solutions. The factor like huge costs for gathering precise data might act as a roadblock for the drone analytics market growth. Furthermore, growth of advanced and complex drone software would provide many opportunities for players in this market.

The drone analytics market has been categorized on the basis of type, solution, application, and industry and geography. Type includes on-demand, and on-premises. By solution, market is categorized into point solutions, and end to end solutions. Application includes geolocation tagging, thermal detection, aerial monitoring, ground exploration, 3D modelling, volumetric calculations, and other applications. By industry, the market is further bifurcated into construction, agriculture & forestry, insurance, utility, mining & quarrying, telecommunication, oil & gas, scientific research, transportation, and other industries.

By geography, global drone analytics market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are DroneDeploy, Airware, Delta Drone, PrecisionHawk, AeroVironment, Pix4D, VIATechnik, Esri, and Kespry Inc., among others.

