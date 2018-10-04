UPES students develop an innovative technology to prevent road accidents

New Delhi, 04 October, 2018: Lakshya Gupta and Jaldeep Giniya, engineering students of UPES, have started a company called ‘Umbeo Tech’ which aims to solve real life problems using technologies like Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence etc. They have developed a sleep detector device that aims to reduce road accidents in the country, by detecting the reducing attention level of a four-wheeler driver and alerting him/her before the mishap.

The device which has the potential to reduce road accidents, uses computer vision technology to detect the attention levels of the driver. It can be used by automobile companies or by individuals as an additional safety feature.

Exhilarated by the experience, Lakshya Gupta, student of B.tech Computer Science- Specializing in Internet of Things and Smart Cities, UPES said, “The process of developing a device which has the potential to help in saving people’s lives was extremely exciting. The product we have developed can prove to be a revolutionary device for transport companies, as their employees (drivers) usually cover long distances and odd hours of driving.”

Talking about the idea generation, Jaldeep Giniya, student of B.tech Applied Petroleum Engineering Specialization in Gas, UPES said “Looking at the rate of road accidents due to the inattentive drivers, we felt that there is a need to build a product of this nature. At UPES, we received the right guidance and encouragement to find a solution to this problem through technological innovations.”

Umbeo Tech was recognized by Startup India initiative and is in talks with Uttarakhand government for the testing of the device and possibly deploy the device in all the transport buses.