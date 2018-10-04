Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Future Prospects and Opportunity Assessment Upto 2025

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder characterized by muscle degeneration and weakness. Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) cause due to lack of protein known as “dystrophin” which causes muscles deterioration and break down, leads to difficulty in walking and general mobility. DMD is a one of the most progressive childhood neuromuscular disorders. It affects mostly boys, but occasionally girls are affected. According to Muscular Dystrophy Australia, in 2016, Duchenne muscular dystrophy affected approximately 1 in 3500 male births across the world. Symptoms of Duchenne muscular dystrophy are frequent falls, muscle pain and stiffness, trouble running and jumping, and difficulty getting up from a lying or sitting position, among others. DMD can be caused due to cardiac, neuromuscular, and orthopedic disorders.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/duchenne-muscular-dystrophy-market.html

Increasing research and development, introduction of novel disease therapies, rising demand for effective therapies among patients, and increasing disease prevalence are projected to fuel the growth of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2016, prevalence of Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy (DBMD) was 1 in every 7,250 males aged 5 to 24 years. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, and arthritis, and increasing health care insurance coverage are the other factors likely to accelerate the growth of the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 17.7 million deaths in 2015, representing 31% of all global deaths. However, stricter regulation for product approvals and high product cost are likely to restrain the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market.

The Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) market has been segmented based on treatment type, diagnosis, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the market has been classified into drug therapy and novel therapy. The drug therapy segment has been sub-segmented into corticosteroids and others. The novel therapy segment has been categorized into gene therapy, stem cell therapy, utrophin, and others. In terms of diagnosis, the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market has been classified into blood tests, gene tests, and muscle biopsy. Based on end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Geographically, the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market due to new product innovation, high health care expenditure, and government awareness programs. The United Parent Projects Muscular Dystrophy initiated World Duchenne Awareness Day. The aim of Duchenne Awareness Day is to raise awareness about Duchenne muscular dystrophy across the globe and September 7 has been declared as Duchenne Awareness Day. Europe is the second largest market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at higher rate due to rapid rise in population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing health care coverage, and rising investment in research and development. Emerging regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa will create a large opportunity in the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market due to growing awareness among people, increasing public and private health care insurance coverage, etc.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28145

Major players operating in the global Duchenne muscular dystrophy market include Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Tivorsan Pharmaceuticals, Acceleron Pharma, Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., Asklepios Kliniken GmbH, FibroGen, Inc., and Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,

90 Sate Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/