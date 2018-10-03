Security Information and Event Management Industry Analyzed in New Market Report

SIEM includes solutions and services that help enterprises to analyze log (large volumes of computer generated data also known as audit records and audit trials) and event data in real time to identity potential threats and provide event correlation and incident response. The data is collected from security and network devices, systems, and applications.

The data is collected in a central repository for interpretation of logs and trend analysis and provides automated reporting for compliance and centralized reporting. SIEM solutions provide quicker identification, analysis, and recovery of security events. The events are alerts generated by a network security device such as a firewall or intrusion detection system (IDS).

This report studies the Security Information and Event Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Security Information and Event Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Security Information and Event Management market is valued at 2890 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 5790 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Security Information and Event Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Log and event management

Firewall security management

Patch management

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Healthcare

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Energy and utility

Retail and hospitality

Education and academia

Others

