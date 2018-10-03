Gamma Camera Market Strategies and Statistics

Gamma Camera Market Overview:

Gamma camera Market is an imaging technique used to produce functional scans of small organs. It contains of small indicators with a reduced field of view for small organ studies such as liver, thyroid, lungs, heart, etc. This market is a fully mobile device that can be used at bedside therefore eliminating the need to transport patient. It is one of the powerful tools supporting decision making in emergency circumstances as it obtains images in just 2 minutes and provide final results in only 10 minutes. So, a rising number of applications of these devices might bring down the costs of hospitalization without threatening the safety of patients. The abilities of planning to purchase a new mobile gamma camera market need to consider two main parameters – the clinical areas for which this market would be utilized and the number of nuclear medicine procedures that would be performed at the facility. The whole body mobile gamma camera market are mostly adopted in large and small organ studies. Nevertheless, mobile gamma camera systems are designed for specific studies such as cardiac, neurological application, and brain, therefore, the facilities must carefully select the optional features when obtaining a mobile gamma camera system. Such beneficial features and designs of these systems are contributing to the growth of the mobile gamma cameras market.

Avail Sample Brochure of the report @ https://www.researchcosmos.com/request/gamma-camera-market-report-2017-global-industry-analysi/1965269

The Gamma Camera Market was worth USD 560 million in 2016 and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.5%, to attain USD 630 million by the end of 2021.

Drivers and Restraints:

The global mobile gamma cameras market is projected to be driven by the continuous technological advancements in increasing the imaging options for physicians. Further aspects driving the demand for mobile gamma cameras market at global level can be advantages of these cameras over traditional gamma cameras such as bed-side applications as they minimize acquisition, examination time, and fully mobile devices and short period of training for specialists. This system cannot be used to interpret a pregnant women and babies as exposure to a lethal dose of gamma radiation may lead to the patient’s death in two months which is restraining the growth of the global mobile gamma camera market. Furthermore to this, side effects such as hair loss, skin burns, and decreased organ function are some other factors restraining the growth of the global mobile gamma cameras market.

Geographic Segmentation:

On the basis of Geography, Gamma Camera Market has been segmented into areas like Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Gamma Camera Market has been primarily conquered by North America, followed by Europe.

Browse Report Details and TOC @ https://www.researchcosmos.com/reports/gamma-camera-market-report-2017-global-industry-analysis-trends-and-market-overview/1965269

Key Players:

Some of the key players dominating the market, by their products and services include Adolesco AB, MEDX, DDD-Diagnostic A/S, Gammasonics Pty, Digirad Corporation, Mediso Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, MiE America, Inc., etc.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

Make an Inquiry before buying @ https://www.researchcosmos.com/inquire/gamma-camera-market-report-2017-global-industry-analysi/1965269