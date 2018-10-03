Europe Perfusion Systems Market Size, share, and forecast report:

Europe Perfusion Systems Market was valued at USD 0.33 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 0.39 Billion at pace of 3.2% CAGR.

Perfusion can be termed as a process of administering oxygenated blood to body tissues. These systems are mainly used in organ transplantation surgeries because they help to replace the function of the organ during the operation by pumping blood throughout the body.

Europe Perfusion Systems Product Developments:

The growth for Perfusion Systems market is driven due to factors like rising prevalence of cardiac and lung diseases, growing number of cardiac surgeries, increasing demand for organ transplantation surgeries, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing aging population. In addition, advancement of technologies, and introduction of new perfusion systems are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, high competition from local players with low cost products, and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Perfusion Systems Market during the forecast period.

Europe Perfusion Systems Market Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Perfusion Systems market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe is expected to have a steady growth rate for Perfusion Systems Market during the forecast period.

Europe Perfusion Systems Market Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Perfusion Systems market are Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), XENIOS AG (Germany) , Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Spectrum Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), and ALA Scientific Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)

