Be wise when you choose your home: Blood Pressure Monitor

Are you a blood pressure patient? And do you often feel the need to check your Blood Pressure but feel a little lazy going to doctor’s place every time?

Also adding to your knowledge, Doctor’s nowadays recommend to check your Blood pressure often at home, reason being the monitor lets you check it often without showing random numbers on the machine.

The idea behind checking your blood pressure at home is that it can provide a rough idea to your doctor about your health condition in terms of blood pressure, because you’ll often check it. So coming to how you can choose your blood pressure monitor, here are some examples and types you must take care before buying the machine:

1. Aneroid monitors:

They are basically the arm machines. This type of machine is least expensive, but also very easy to damage. Something like you can squeeze a bulb to inflate the cuff around your upper arm portion; it works like exactly this.

2. Wrist monitors:

These machines are said to be less accurate due to the reading parameters. That’s because you need to catch your reading with your arm at heart level, which seems to be pretty inaccurate.

3. Blood Pressure Apps:

We appreciate the technology advancements in the present scenario, but how accurate you believe the results can be using an app for checking the Blood pressure? We believe, and even the studies says: Not Yet!

So before, heading towards Applications keep a check and your mind ready that the reading won’t be accurate.

The shopping of Blood Pressure machine must be equally essential for you like the usual shopping of clothes, shoes and others. Make sure, you take care of your health always on first.

