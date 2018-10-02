Travel and Tourism Market: Comprehensive Analysis, Opportunities, Classifications, Applications & Expert Opinions

Travel and Tourism Market report firstly introduced the Travel and Tourism basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, Travel and Tourism market introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Global Food & Grocery Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global food & grocery retail market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

– The travel and tourism industry consists of revenues generated by passenger airlines, passenger rail, foodservice, hotels and motels, travel intermediaries and casinos and gaming.

– The airlines industry comprises passenger air transportation, including both scheduled and chartered, but excludes air freight transport. Industry volumes are defined as the total number of revenue passengers carried/enplaned (departures) at all airports within the specified country or region, excluding transit passengers who arrive and depart on the same flight code. For the US and Canada, transborder passengers departing from either country are considered as part of the international segment. Industry value is defined as the total revenue obtained by airlines from transporting these passengers. This avoids the double-counting of passengers.

– The passenger rail sector consists of all passenger transport by ‘heavy rail’ services, including international, inter-city, regional, and suburban trains (“Commuter trains” in US terminology are included). However, light rail, tram/streetcar, Metro/Subway, and similar trains are not included.

– Sector volumes are given in passenger-kilometers (PKM) and international traffic is counted in the country of origin.

– Sector values in the report consist of revenues generated by operating companies through ticket sales, and so exclude state subsidies.

– Foodservice is defined as the value of all food and drink, including on-trade drinks not drunk with food, for immediate consumption on the premises or in designated eating areas shared with other foodservice operators, or in the case of takeaway transactions, freshly prepared food for immediate consumption. Foodservice is restricted to the sale of food and drink in specific foodservice channels defined below and excludes vending machines.

– The food service industry is valued according to total sales of all food and drink (soft and alcoholic) in or through accommodation outlets, pubs, clubs, and bars, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants and fast food, and other. The accommodation segment includes food and drinks sales in bed and breakfasts, guest houses, holiday parks, hostels, and hotels and motels. The pub, club and bar segment includes food and drink sales at nightclubs, private member and social clubs, and pubs and bars. The other segment includes food and drink sales in leisure venues, such as visitor attractions; mobile operators, such as vans and other mobile operators; retailers, such as bakeries, convenience stores, delicatessens, department stores, garden centers, service station forecourts, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and other retail sales.

– Market volume is defined as the total number of transactions.

– The hotels & motels industry value consists of all revenues generated by hotels, motels and other accommodation providers through the provision of accommodation and other services. The total value includes room revenue and non-room revenue, including casinos, shops and telecommunication services. The industry is segmented according to the origin of the revenues (leisure consumers and business consumers). Market volumes are classed as the number of hotels in a country or region.

– Travel intermediaries is part of a business that assists in selling travel products and services to customers. The products may include airline tickets, car rentals, hotels, railway tickets and package holidays that may combine several products.

– The casinos and gaming market consists of all forms of betting and gaming. All values are stated in terms of gross gaming win. This is the total amount waged by customers minus the total amount paid out to customers as winnings, but before the payment of any applicable taxes, disbursements to charitable or other causes by games established for those purposes, or other expenses.

– The casinos segment covers all gambling activities carried out within casino establishments, such as card games, roulette, and slot machines located in casinos; tips and admission fees are included, but additional revenues such as sales of food, drink, and accommodation are excluded.

– The lotteries segment covers all state, private, and charitable lotteries, and includes traditional draws, scratch card games, and similar products offered by lottery operators.

– The sports betting and related segment covers gambling on the outcome of horse races, football matches, and other events, and includes gambling services offered by bookmakers and also pari-mutuel/totalizator operators.

– The other segment covers bingo, slot machines located outside casinos, pachinko, etc. In North America, so-called ‘Indian casinos’ are covered in this segment, not the casino segment.

– Online casino and gaming activity, with the exception of online purchases of lottery entry, is not included. Recreation-only slot machines that do not pay out any form of prize are excluded.

– The report only includes gaming activities that are legal in the country where they are offered.

– All currency conversions were calculated using constant average annual 2016 exchange rates.

– The global travel & tourism industry is expected to generate total revenues of $6,663.5bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2013 and 2017.

– The foodservice segment is expected to be the industry’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $3,776.0bn, equivalent to 56.7% of the industry’s overall value.

– The Chinese foodservice segment is the largest in the Asia-Pacific region, accounting for more than 60% of sales. This strong sales growth has come about as the country has become increasingly affluent, with a huge rise in the number of middle class consumers.

