Robotics in Automotive Market Global Analysis & Forecast to 2022 Research Report

Automotive Robotics Market 2018

Automotive Robotics Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2022. Automotive Robotics Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2022

Global Automotive Robotics Market Information by Product Type (SCARA Robot, Articulated Robot, and Cartesian Robot), by Type (Hardware, Software, and Service), by Application (Gripping, Stamping, Welding, Painting, Assembly, and Others), and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Key Players

The key players in the global automotive robotics market, ABB Group (Switzerland), Comau SpA (Italy), Denso Wave Incorporated (Japan), Dürr AG (Germany), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Harmonic Drive System (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Kawasaki Robotics) (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Nabtesco Motion Control Inc. (USA), and Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp (Japan).

Get Sample Report of Automotive Robotics Market@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1989

Automotive robotics system assists the manufacturing process in the automotive industries. Its uses decrease production & manufacturing errors and improve quality and operational flexibility. It also reduces the operational cost, production & manufacturing, and wastage of the raw material. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that forecasts advancement for the global automotive robotics market with 10% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2022.

Observing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential of the market and analyzes the strategies of the key players in this market. It also tracks the competitive developments such as joint ventures, new product developments, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments (R & D) in the market. The key factors that are driving the growth of this market include the adoption of automation to ensure quality production & to meet market demand on time, and increased concerns for labor safety.

The global automotive robotics market has been segmented on the basis of application, product type, type, and lastly, region. Based on the application, this market has been segmented into assembly, painting, welding, stamping, and others. The product-based segmentation segments the market into articulated robot, Cartesian robot, and SCARA robot. An articulated robot has rotary joints. A Cartesian coordinate robot has three principal axes of control that are linear (i.e., they move in a straight line rather than rotate). They stand at the right angles to each other. SCARA stands for Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm or Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm.

By type, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and service. The regional segmentation of the global automotive robotics market comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Due to technological advancement, due to the rapid demand & adoption of robotics technology, the automotive robotics market is rising in North America. The biggest country-wise markets in this region are the United States of America (USA) and Canada, followed by the rest of North America.

During the forecast period, the market is expected to gain substantial hike due to the presence of a large number of the automotive industry in Europe. The cream of European market comprises of France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Europe. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth due to rising automotive industries and rapid industrialization. The maximum revenue of Asia Pacific market comes from China, India, and Japan, followed by the rest of the Asia Pacific region. Among RoW countries, the biggest markets are Brazil and Saudi Arabia, followed by other countries.

Get Complete Report Details of Automotive Robotics Market@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-robotics-market-1989

Latest Industry News

The European Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Robotics Applications (ESMERA) project is offering funding of up to 200,000 euros to develop robotic technologies. That includes innovations related to automotive robotics as well. 1 Aug 2018

Honeywell and Carnegie Mellon University have announced a strategic collaboration. This collaboration aims to develop advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies to help distribution centers address rising demands fueled by rapid growth in e-commerce. 28 Aug

…….Continued

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com