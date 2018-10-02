Carnauba Wax Market Value Chain and Forecast 2014-2025

An ongoing report assessed a decisive investigation added by crystal market research on Carnauba Wax Market presents an all-inclusive study of the market by analyzing the key development trends, driving forces and restraints. This Research Report gives the most up to date practical information helpful for future overall business trend

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Carnaúba do Brasil, Tropical Ceras do Brasil, Foncepi Comercial Exportadora Ltda, Pontes Indústria de Cera Ltda and Brasil Ceras. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Industry Trend Outlook –

The Carnauba Wax Market is predicted to garner lucrative market share by 2025, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The interest for chewy confectionery, for example, chewing gums and jellies, majorly in Asia Pacific by virtue of expanded consumption by the youth, is anticipated to support the interest for carnauba wax over the figure time frame. The major parts of manufacturers are based out of Brazil because of the wide availability of raw materials in the area. The raw material providers are associated with the extraction of the wax from the leaves of the Brazilian palm tree at an area outside to wax processing and filtering. The processing and filtering of the wax do not affect the capital, prompting low cost of setup for the makers in the space. The extraction and handling prompt a higher work cost as it is labor intensive.

Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2015, type 1 represented over USD 92 million. It is the purest type of the product and has popularity in specialty applications such and food and pharmaceutical products. It is majorly utilized in the manufacturing of premium automotive wax formulations, which are utilized for upgrading the shine of automotive bodies and enhancing their appearance. Expanding interest for the product in fruit coatings is anticipated to drive the interest for the product. Type 3 and type 4 waxes have a dark color and discover use in car applications, leather tanning industry, and industrial polishes.

By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The demand is anticipated to be restricted in North America and Europe because of high market development. The interest for the product is foreseen to be driven by expanding utilization of automotive care waxes. The development of the automotive care sector by virtue of expanding sales of cars combined with the rising sales of pre-used autos is probably going increase the demand for the product. The development is anticipated to be driven by the increasing usage of the product in Asia Pacific attributable to rapid industrialization, which is prompting the advancement of different application ventures in the area.

