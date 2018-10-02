After working with K V Anand, Shaji Kailas; shooting with a new director was a fresh experience : Aishwarya Devan.

Aishwarya Devan says after working with great directors down south, shooting for ‘Kaashi- In search of Ganga’ with a new director and team was a fresh experience.



Aishwarya Devan was present at the 9th Jagran Film Festival’s closing awards on Sunday night alongside director, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, actor Vineet Kumar Singh, Swara Bhaskar, Varun Dhawan, Pooja Bhatt and many more bollywood celebrities.

Devan who has appeared in south films since 2011 and debuted in Malayalam opposite Prithviraj, asked about her experience working with a new director in Bollywood she said, “Down south I have worked with a lot of great directors like K V Anand, Shaji Kailas and here working with a new director and a new team was a fresh and great experience for me.”

Aishwarya will appear as the lead playing a journalist opposite the ‘3 Idiots’ actor Sharman Joshi who will be playing the title role of Kaashi.

In a previous interview Aishwarya said working with the ‘Golmaal’ star was a learning experience, ” I never thought I would be debuting opposite him. He is an actor that I really look up to. He has had successful films like ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Rang De Basanti’ and all his characters have been so memorable. I got to learn so much just on the first day when I started shooting with him. He is a very natural actor and gets into the character instantaneously. It was very inspiring experience for me.”

Aishwarya last appeared in Tamil film Anegan opposite Dhanush. Her next release is ‘Kaashi – In search of Ganga’



The film ‘Kaashi – In search of Ganga’ will release on 26th October.





