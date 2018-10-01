Sonu Nigam always welcomes Young talent: Niharica Raizada

Niharica Raizada says Singer composer Sonu Nigam has always been someone who welcomes and appreciates new talent in the industry

Niharica interacted with media at the Music launch of ‘Aye Zindagi’, a collaboration between 6 artists which include, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Suresh Wadkar, Asha Bhosle, Siddhant and more .

Talking about Sonu Nigam and his new album ‘Aye Zindagi’, Niharica said, “I would like to tell Sonu Sir, ‘I will always support your work because you do it from heart and are always there to encourage young talent.'”

Thanks to him siddhant has got an amazing platform to present himself. And to get a mentor like Sonu sir is not easy. Sonu ji is the legend” Niharica added by giving him a salute.

The Indie Music initiative has been taken up by Sony Music to promote more independent music in India.

When asked out of the six which singer’s version did she like the most, Niharica said, “I really enjoyed Shaan’s rendeption, then Suresh Ji. Even Asha Bhosle has her own version in the album and it has the same old sensual and melodious voice of her’s which was amazing to hear again. What I like the most was the concept, 6 singer singing the same song, it was beautiful.”

Niharica last was busy shooting for a French Film and will mark her commercial debut in Bollywood with Indra Kumar’s multi starrer ‘Total Dhamaal.’

Presented by Fox Star Studios, ‘Total Dhamaal’ is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Ashok Thakeria, Markand Adhikari, Anand Pandit and Fox Star Studios.

The film is scheduled to release in December 2018.