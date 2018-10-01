Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market is Estimated to Reach $298 billion by 2025 from $36 billion in 2017

Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Report forecast expected to reach $298 billion by 2025 from $36 billion in 2017; growing at a CAGR of 30.4% from 2017 to 2025. By geography, Asia-Pacific, and RoW are expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.8% and 31.8%, respectively, during the forecast period. Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) is implemented by end users including large enterprises, medium enterprises, and small enterprises. With cost effectiveness, it finds widespread adoption in many industry verticals like healthcare, telecom & IT, retail, government and BFSI, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation, among others.

Mounting need for integrated management to drive the growth of the global market

The factors supporting growth of the global software defined data center (SDDC)market are mounting need for integrated management, nominal operational cost, increase in need for security, automated and updated data center operations. However, complications related to integration may act as a restraint for the growth of the market. Moreover, rising requirement about data storage would provide several growth opportunities for the market in the future years.

Market Segmentation

Network solution, end user, industry vertical, services, and geography are the major segments considered in the global software defined data center (SDDC) market. By network solution, the market is bifurcated into software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined storage (SDS), and software-defined compute (SDC). Moreover, end user contains large enterprises, medium enterprises, and small enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is further classified as telecom & IT, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, government and BFSI, and others (education, media & entertainment, utilities, transportation). Service includes consulting & assessment services, integration, deployment & migration services, and managed services. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. India, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific Market While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Software-defined storage (SDS) accounted for the largest market share in the network solution segment

Software-defined storage (SDS) accounted for the largest market share in 2017, in the network solution segment, and are expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, driven by the big data growth in the telecom and IT industry.

Large enterprises accounted for the largest market share in the end user segment

Large enterprisesaccounted for the largest market share in 2017, in the end user segment, and are expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The mounting need for integrated management and high demand for software defined solutions is driving the growth of this segment.

Government and BFSI accounted for the largest market share in the industry vertical segment

Government and BFSI accounted for the largest market share in 2017, in the industry vertical segment. Driving factor is the growing demand of software based data storage & services.

North America dominated the global market with highest market share over the forecast period

North America dominated the global market with largest market share of 46.7% in 2017, and expected to continue its dominance during the forecasted period. The technological developments & early implementation of SDDCs in the region drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the market are VMware, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, and NEC Corporation, among others.

