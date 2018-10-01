Global Active Optical Cable Market Report forecast market is expected to reach $8,493 million by 2025 from $840 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2017 to 2025. By Geography, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World are expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% and 34.9%, respectively, during the forecast period. An active optical cable is a cabling technology that uses optical fiber among the connectors to enhance the cable’s performance. Increasing adoption of cloud-based services and virtualization are the primary driver boosting the active optical cable market.

The global active optical cable market is mainly driven by rising automotive industry

The major factor propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for active optical cable in data center, rising demand for advanced bandwidth and shift of telecom sector to fasten optical networks. Additionally, increasing investments by governments to improve connectivity within the region have also stimulated the market growth. However, challenges from optical network security fiber hack and high initial investment associated with the active optical cable are the restrain limiting the market growth. Moreover, advancements in fiber optics technology would provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

Market Segmentation

Connector, protocol, application and geography are the major segment of global active optical cable market. By connector, the market is segmented as QSFP, CXP, CDFP, CFP, SFP and other connectors (CX4 and mixed connectors). Protocol is bifurcated into InfiniBand, ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, USB and other protocols (thunderbolt, PCI express). Further, application segment comprises data center, high performance computing, personal computer, digital signage, consumer electronics and other applications (transport, telecom cable, medical, airport, aircrafts, ships).

The country wise analysis has been also covered under the scope of the report. North America covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe are analyzed under the European market. India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific are included under the Asia-Pacific market. While RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

QSFP, by connector segment led the market with major revenue in 2017

QSFP segment dominated the connector segment in 2017. Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable (QSFP) form factors are widely used in AOCs due to an increased usage in the data centers. Moreover, this type of cables is mainly used for high density signal transmission in data centers and HPC applications.

InfiniBand held for the leading market share in the protocol segment

InfiniBand occupied the majority of the share in the protocol segment in 2017. InfiniBand protocols are widely used protocols in AOCs. They are scalable, support quality of service (QoS), and are highly efficient compared to other protocols. The interface of this protocol in commercial applications such as data centers and HPCs plays a key role in its market growth.

Data center accounted for the largest market share in the application segment

Data center is the most prominent application of AOCs, constituting around 50% share of the overall global revenue. An increase in the number of deployments of data centers across the world is one of the key drivers for the market. New AOCs are devised to perform better in challenging environments and provide stability to ensure uninterrupted transmission.

North America occupied the principal share in the active optical cable market

In the year 2017, North America generated the highest revenue accounting for 40.6% of the total market share, owing to rising adoption of new technologies and rapid economic growth. In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to attain the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Competitive Landscape

The major key market players include Amphenol Corporation, FUJITSU, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Broadcom, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, 3M, Finisar Corporation, Oclaro, Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Siemon, among others.

