Folding Electric Bicycles Market Set Explosive Growth to 2026

Folding electric bicycles are those that are powered by a battery and can be folded to consume minimal storage space. Growing inclination of consumers towards green energy sources and growing traffic on roads resulting in limited parking spaces, in turn are increasing the demand for two-wheeled electric folding means of commuting. Thus, the folding electric bicycles market is gaining popularity.

Folding e-bikes expands broadens the opportunity of carrying it in a bag pack or a trunk, to further expand options of transportation. Furthermore, growing inclination towards adopting latest technology and keeping up with the latest trends such as e-bicycles, in turn, is boosting growth of folding electric bicycles market.

Tern Bicycles, a cycle manufacturing company, developed a compact folding e-bike called Elektron in 2016. The cycle has a lightweight frame and 400Wh Bosch battery that has the capacity to run up to 62 miles on a charge. On folding, this bike can be fitted in the trunk of a car, or under an office desk.

URB-E folding scooter is the most convenient for commuters who rely on multiple modes of transportation on a daily basis. It has a small frame and tiny wheels. URB-E can travel up to 15 miles per hour with a range of 20 miles on a single charge, and does not require a special power adapter or charger. A regular wall outlet can be simply used to charge this scooter. This weighs only 27 pounds, and thus is the lightest scooter ever developed.

Impossible Technology, a technology company, designed an electric bike that can fold smaller than any other collapsible bikes developed so far. It is compact and can easily be carried in a backpack. The Impossible Bicycle can run at 15.6 miles per hour and its small electric battery lasts 45 minutes before needing a recharge. The bike has not yet been commercialized, due to high financial costs of the fiber it is made from.

In 2010, Volkswagen launched the VW bik.e, which is a light-duty commuter option, capable of traveling up to 12.5 miles per hour with a range of 12.5 miles. The bik.e folds up small enough to fit into the small spare tire compartment of a car’s trunk, due to its stripped down design and singular curved downtube seat.

