A bread improver which also known as dough conditioners, dough improvers and improving agent is an orderly compound of baking ingredients mixed together in a fitting formula that boosts tolerance during the various manufacturing stages of the bread. Bread improvers also regulates all the uncertainties during the bread production process, such as variations in humidity, temperature, flour and labor aiding the bakers to prepare standardized and quality end products. Bread improver compositions includes a conglomeration of additives namely emulsifiers, antioxidants, enzymes, sugars, acidity regulators, milk solids , fatty acids and vitamins and may be accompanied by a certain amount of flour to facilitate mixture with the remaining bakery ingredients consisting by and large of flour. Liquid glyceride oils and/or are also generally present in bread improvers. They are made from food (cereal products such as starch, malt), different sugars, dairy products such as powdered milk, soy flour with or without additives (preservatives, fruit acids, phosphates, thickening agents depending on the relevant application.

The use bread improver is a common practice in today’s times and has driving factors including increase the tolerance in control proofing, increase yields, enhance machinability, smooth the dough rapidly.

These factors provide the consumers a product that is as attractive to the eye as it is to the palate. Although they are an essential component of present-day baking, a few small-scale bakers reject them in favor of longer fermentation periods producing greater intensity of flavor. Lipoxygenase, an enzyme which is an important component in the bread improver strengthen the dough but will also bleach the crumb and damage various flavor components.

For ease of distributing into the baking mix, a large amount of sugar may be present. The addition of baking ingredients such as sugar is an offset by the consistency of the resultant composition, which is often a pasty mass difficult to distribute uniformly in the flour mix prepared by the baker. Rising economic growth along with increasing demand and changing lifestyle especially in European countries is expected to expand the growth of European bread improver market over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

The bread improver consumers experience a peace of mind by not having to go through the laborious feeding process that is involved in the process of bread manufacturing while experiencing a similar texture and a taste of that of the sourdough-based loaves which will owe to the expansion of the bread improver market. Geographically, Europe is expected to be the major market in terms of manufacturers, suppliers as well as consumers. Among the countries, U.K. is expected to remain major market in terms of consumption for vinegar followed by Germany. North America is expected to represent the favorable market for bread improvers in terms of consumption. In the region, the U.S. is expected to represent major value share during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in bread improver market over the forecast period. High growth of bread improver market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the strong demand from emerging economies such as China and India.

Major Key Players

Some of the key players in the bread improver market include Puratos Group, Lesaffre, Associated British Foods plc, Bakels Worldwide, Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd, AB Mauri India Pvt. Ltd., Calpro Foods Pvt. Ltd., Zeelandia International B.V., Laucke Flour Mills and others.