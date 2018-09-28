Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Eaton’s 2017 Fastest Growing Global Distributor Award Win

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) September 28, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won Eaton Electronics’ 2017 Fastest Growing Global Distributor Award at EDS in Las Vegas.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked his team for their hard work and dedication, and congratulated everyone who contributed to Future’s excellent performance in 2017.

Eaton is a power management company that provides energy-efficient solutions that help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from Eaton Electronics, our strategic partner and one of the top magnetics suppliers,” said Lisa Brantner, Product Marketing Manager for Passives and Magnetics at Future Electronics. “We look forward to working with Eaton on many more opportunities.”

Robert Miller, President, founded Future Electronics in 1968, and believes that his employees have always been the company’s greatest asset. For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

