Premade Pouch Packaging Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Industry Share, Analysis And Forecast Report

28 September 2018: This report focuses on the global Premade Pouch Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Premade Pouch Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.
The premade pouch packaging offers reduced packaging weight when compared to traditional alternatives such as metal cans and the glass jars thus offering good consumer convenience.
In 2017, the global Premade Pouch Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
- Accredo Packaging
- Genpack Flexible
- Viking Masek
- Matrix Packaging Machinery
- WeighPack Systems
- Bemis Company
- Bossar Packaging
- Tyler Packaging
- General Packer
- Karlville
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Spout pouches
- Flat-based pouches
- Plastic sides
Market segment by Application, split into
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal care
- Pet-food
- Cosmetics
- Household products
- Food
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Premade Pouch Packaging are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year.