Managed Security Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2013 – 2019

Managed security services are network security services which are outsourced to perform various functions including management of intrusion detection systems and firewalls and round-the-clock monitoring. Due to rising frequency and complexity of attacks, most organizations are increasingly deploying add-on solutions and modules to their existing network security solutions, which in turn increase the complexity of security networks.

Hence, organizations are outsourcing their network security to managed security services providers (MSSPs) who have proficiency (in terms of skilled workforce and dedicated tools and systems) in managing complicated security networks. MSSPs offer various types of security services such as network boundary protection, intrusion detection and prevention for networks and hosts, event log management and alerting, anti-virus and web content filtering services, patch management and security software management, data leak prevention, secure messaging, and information security consulting services, among others.

The report includes segmentation of managed security services by industry vertical, applications, mode of delivery and geography. Further, it provides current and forecast market size by revenue for the aforementioned categories. Cross sectional analysis for industry vertical, application, mode of delivery and geography segments is also a part of the scope. Factors influencing and inhibiting growth of the market have been analyzed.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current status and future status of the market. Impact factors such as Porter’s five forces analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of overall competitive scenario in global managed security services market.

The report includes segmentation of managed security services by industry vertical, applications, mode of delivery, and geography. Different industry using managed security services includes government utilities, banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, telecom and IT retail, healthcare and others (education, research and development, and hospitality). The market revenue and forecast for each industry has been provided for the period 2011-2019 in terms of USD million, along with the CAGR for the forecast period 2013 to 2019.