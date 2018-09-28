Global Data Center Colocation Market is expected to reach $66,948.0 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.8%

Global Data Center Colocation Market attained a market size of $28,926.2 Million in 2015 and is expected to reach $66,948.0 Million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% CAGR during 2016 – 2022. The North America market dominated the Global Data Center Colocation Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to reach a market size of $18,209.9 Million by 2022. The Europe market would witness the high growth rate of 14.9% during 2016-2022.

The Large Enterprises attained a market size of $16,892.9 Million in 2015. The Telecom & IT market dominated the Global Data Center Colocation Market in 2015 and would continue till 2022. The BFSI market is expected to reach a market size of $19,013.2 Million by 2022. The Healthcare and Lifesciences market would witness the high growth rate of 13.5% during 2016-2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Data Center Colocation Market, globally. Based on the type, the Data Center Colocation market is segmented into Retail and Wholesale Data Center Colocation Market. Based on the End User, the market is segmented across Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Businesses. Further, the application of the Data Center Colocation technology is studied across BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Energy and other verticals. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Players profiled in the report include ABB Group, Adept Technology Inc, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, iRobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Yamaha Corporation.

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Device type, End User, Vertical and geography.

Global Data Center Colocation Market, by Type

Retail Data Center Colocation Market

holesale Data Center Colocation Market

Global Data Center Colocation Market, by End User

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Businesses

Global Data Center Colocation Market, by Vertical

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

Telecom & IT

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Energy

Other Verticals

Global Data Center Colocation Market, by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA)

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

